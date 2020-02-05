Slopestyle: A complete guide to the best ski kit from head to toe

There’s (arguably) no better way to enjoy winter (and all the cold and snowy weather that come with it) than skiing and snowboarding. Whether you prefer carving down neatly groomed alpine runs in Europe or charging through deep powder in Utah and Colorado, we can all agree that winter becomes better than just “bearable” when you get out into the mountains.

Shell Houdini Rollercoaster Jacket

Because your shell is what protects you from the winter weather and wet conditions that inevitably come with skiing (and falling down while you are skiing), it is arguably the most important piece of clothing in your kit. And the Houdini Rollercoaster Jacket takes its job seriously (and does it better than most). The team at the Houdini made this jacket to protect you with its waterproof and windproof membrane and shell, but also to move with you without compromising its effectiveness. Most garments are cut on a flat surface and puzzled together with multiple pieces of fabric, but the Rollercoaster Jacket was draped directly on a body from a single piece of fabric in design. This creates a jacket that moves much better and more naturally—so you don’t feel like you’re walking around in a plastic bag. The fabric feels softer and smoother than every other multilayer shell I’ve ever skied in—and doesn’t make that horrible crinkling sound every time you move. It’s fully equipped with necessary features such as vents, chest pockets with fully sealed zippers (to keep your phone warm and dry), sealed waterproof seams, helmet compatible hood, and a powder skirt for extra deep days. And to top it all off, every garment in Houdini’s current line is made from recycled, recyclable, renewable, biodegradable, and/or Bluesign certified materials. The Rollercoaster Jacket is Bluesign certified and made of 70% recycled polyester. Plus, it’s just plain gorgeous. ($670) Norrona Lofoten Gore-Tex Pro Jacket

Skiers and snowboarders, meet the other high-performance, environmentally conscious shell with all the bells and whistles that you didn’t think existed. The Norrona Lofoten Jacket is made to withstand any kind of conditions that you find yourself in—and can handle chilly lift rides at the resort just as easily as it handles heli-drops and backcountry touring. The three-layer Gore-Tex waterproof membrane is as waterproof and durable as fabrics come, and will last for years (thanks to its durability *and* its timeless style). And to sweeten the deal (and do its part to protect the planet), the Norrona Lofoten Gore-Tex Pro is made from 100% recycled Gore-Tex Pro fabric. (Starting at $525, additional sizing here) Bibs Trew Chariot Bibs

Since brands heard our pleas crying for bibs that allowed more convenient access for bathroom breaks and answered them, there’s no reason I would ever choose snow pants over snow bibs these days. The suspenders and high cut keep your waistband up and keep snow out regardless if you’re knuckle-dragging while carving on a turn, sitting on a lift, or kick-turning. Plus, they just look way cooler than snow pants. The Trew Chariot Bib is an A+ choice for women, thanks to the fully zippered drop seat that honors the fact that we don’t go to the bathroom the same way that people with penises do. These bibs are built to be in it for the long haul with their reinforced seams and cuffs, fully taped zippers, and three-layer shell fabric. They aren’t too short in the torso (no crotch wedgies), and the thighs aren’t too snug (getting into an athletic stance is comfortable), but they are slim-cut enough to be flattering and keep wearers from looking like they are wearing a snow diaper. ($420) Patagonia PowSlayer Bibs

The Patagonia PowSlayer Bibs are the perfect traditional ski and snowboard bib—with some added sustainability selling points. The bibs are made from Gore-Tex Pro recycled fabric (the same as this Norrona shell), which is the first 100% recycled nylon face fabric to deliver the highest level of durable waterproof/breathable and windproof protection available. Plus, they are Fair Trade Certified sewn. The articulated knees allow for intuitive and natural movement, and four pockets for stashing snacks, lip balm, your ski pass, and anything else you want to bring along for riding the best lines of your life. ($600) Socks Le Bent Le Sock Snow Light

There’s a reason why this sock won an award from Freeskier magazine. It’s light, it’s warm, it’s made of a wool/bamboo/nylon blend, it’s comfortable, it never bunches up and causes blisters, and it doesn’t get holes in it after a few trips up and down the mountains. Of course a crew of skiers and snowboarders who spent more than a decade performing professional bootfitting could make a perfect sock. ($18) Balaclava The North Face Patrol Balaclava

A buff and a beanie all in one—welcome to the world of balaclavas. The Patrol Balaclava from The North Face fits perfectly under a helmet (without causing the dreaded “gaper” goggle gap), and has a large enough face opening so you can pull it beneath your mouth on warmer days or pull it all the way above your nose for full-face protection. This balaclava is made from gridded fleece that doesn’t hold on to too much moisture and allows for breathability even when you have it fully covering your face. ($35)

