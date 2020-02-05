This home design company is on a mission to change the way homes are built

While technology has transformed nearly every industry, and every aspect of daily life, the way homes are designed and built remains relatively unchanged.

This fact isn’t lost on Steve Linton, president of Deltec Homes, a home design company based in Asheville, North Carolina. He thinks his industry is ripe for innovation—and his revolutionary Deltec round homes are at the forefront of this wave.

With wild weather patterns on the rise, the homes of tomorrow must be strong. North Carolina, of course, is especially vulnerable to severe weather events. With a unique circular design, innovative materials, and advanced technology and processes, Deltec builds homes that can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions.

Just as important as their sturdiness, the homes are nice to live in. Their panoramic design fosters connections within the home, and with the world outside. Here’s their secret to achieving inpressive durability without sacrificing aesthetics—and why more companies haven’t yet followed suit.

Engineered for strength

One of Deltec Homes’ differentiators is its roof system. The entire roof sits on the outside walls—no interior support required. Unobstructed by interior beams, the home’s interior becomes a blank canvas for design. The panoramic views and natural light help those inside the home feel connected to the natural world. “The result is a unique living experience that is hard to explain,” says Linton. “It almost feels like you are living outside.”

The circular concept was first conceived in 1968 after a lengthy period of trial, error, and iteration. Unique in appearance and highly stylish, they are also highly durable—in the wake of Hurricane Hugo in 1989, and Andrew in 1992, Deltec homes were left standing and intact while many neighboring residences were not.

A modern Deltec home can withstand hurricane-force sustained wind of 185 mph and beyond. To date, less than one in a 1,000 Deltec homes have been structurally damaged by extreme weather. It is in part the design itself. Like a bike wheel, the homes transfer pressure throughout its structure, rather than localizing it, explains Linton.