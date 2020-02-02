Shakira’s Super Bowl halftime performance sparks memes and a much-needed history lesson

The Super Bowl Latin-infused halftime show represented Puerto Rico with Jennifer Lopez and Bad Bunny, and Colombia with Shakira and J Balvin.

But for a very brief but meaningful moment, there was another country present on stage: Lebanon.

During Shakira’s opening set, she looked straight into the camera and let out a vocal cry that instantly became a meme.

While most people were quick to make jokes, as the internet so often is at the ready to do, there were some who thankfully put Shakira’s seemingly peculiar ululation into context. That high-pitched warble is referred to as zaghrouta, a traditional Arabic expression of happy emotions. According to Arab America: