This is what taking a solo writing retreat taught me about focus

For the past six years, I’ve been a full-time freelance writer, working from a home office in rural Illinois. Remote work allows me the freedom and flexibility to work collaboratively with teams from all over the world. But just as living and working within the same square footage has its perks, this setup also has its drawbacks.

For one thing, it gets a little dull. It can also be distracting at times. Tasks like folding the laundry or putting the dishes away are always there as an excuse to put off writing projects just a little bit longer. It’s not always a great environment for highly focused work.

So when my workload started to mount, I decided it was time for a change. I needed some fresh scenery and a different work environment to spark my creativity and to keep my chore-related distractions at bay. Data backed up this decision: A survey from cloud solutions provider CoSoCloud showed that 77% of professionals report greater productivity while working offsite.

I ended up renting a home in Galena, Illinois, at the Eagle Ridge Resort for a four-day solo writing retreat so I could finally accomplish some deep work. Here’s how I picked my location, how I structured my time for maximum focus, and some tips for anyone considering a solo writing retreat of their own.

What it takes to do deep work

Author Cal Newport defines deep work as the ability to focus without distraction on a mentally demanding task. He says, “The ability to perform deep work is becoming increasingly rare at exactly the same time it is becoming increasingly valuable in our economy. As a consequence, the few who cultivate this skill, and then make it the core of their working life, will thrive.”

The trouble is, deep work isn’t always easy to do. According to one report by UK-based financial services firm ThinkMoney, distractions eat up an average of 759 hours per worker each year. Research from time tracking platform RescueTime found that of 50,000 professionals surveyed, most spent just 38% of their workday on “core” work that helped them make meaningful progress on projects.

For me, I knew that to do deep work, I needed to put myself in a distraction-free environment where I could put my head down and focus on writing.