How Warby Parker narrowly avoided becoming a victim of its own early success

A few days after Warby Parker began selling prescription eyeglasses online in February 2010, it ran out of the inventory of frames the company was mailing to prospective customers under its free Home Try-On program. Soon it started getting queries from people who didn’t want to wait until the company had restocked its supply.

“I heard you’re in Philadelphia. Can I come to your office and try on glasses?” the emails typically asked.

But there was no Warby Parker office at the time. The four founders were still MBA students at Wharton. They hadn’t been sure whether enough people would actually buy glasses online to make Warby Parker a viable business, so some of them had backup job plans in case the venture didn’t get off the ground.

In response to the queries, Neil Blumenthal, one of the founders, recalls, “We were like, ‘Oh, we’re working out of my apartment. You’re more than welcome to come.’ And we invited five people to come, thinking if we ruined our reputation, it would only be five customers.”

At the apartment, Warby Parker eyeglass frames were laid out in neat rows on the dining room table pushed up against a wall where a mirror was mounted, so the visitors could see what the frames looked like when they tried them on. “When people came in, they’d also see us working, literally on the couch, replying to customer emails. It was a peek behind the curtain,” Blumenthal says.

One of the customers that day was a doctor in residence at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. “He was in scrubs,” Blumenthal remembers, “so that’s how we knew.” Most of the visitors who showed up placed an order, which was a good sign. But what happened afterward got the founders’ attention.

“Literally, the following week we started to get all these orders from people with email addresses at the hospital. We thought, Wow, there’s something going on here. First, we know that some people want to touch and feel the glasses,” Blumenthal says, confirming that the Home Try-On program could help overcome any hesitancy in customers to buy eyeglasses online. “Second, if you deliver an unexpected experience, like going to someone’s house, or more important, seeing behind the scenes at a startup, that leads to a conversation and connection, that brands can build relationships with customers just like human beings can build relationships. And that’s through vulnerability. So, if we’re showing our warts, that’s okay, whereas conventional wisdom is that brands have to be super polished.”