Why Facebook put the focus on you for its first-ever Super Bowl ad

The first hint that Facebook would make its initial appearance in the Super Bowl ad sweepstakes this year dropped when Sylvester Stallone posted a cryptic Rocky tease in December that very quickly went viral.

It was fantastic working with @chrisrock. We got along great. Admire his wit… @Facebook did a great job producing, and it is going to be amazingly entertaining at #SuperBowlLIV. pic.twitter.com/F7iN2lgIdp — Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) December 18, 2019

Facebook quickly confirmed that it was part of the brand’s first-ever Super Bowl spot, and Chris Rock would appear along with Sly during the big game.

Turns out that it—along with Rock’s own teaser—was a bit of a red herring.

The social network’s Super Bowl commercial would not be a 60-second buddy comedy between the two big stars, but rather a celebration of everyday people from an eclectic collection of Facebook Groups. We meet a Moab rock climbers group, a craft cocktail club, an experimental rocketry group, and many more, all to the tune of Twisted Sister’s “I Wanna Rock.” All these plays on the word “rock” wouldn’t be commercial-comedy-complete without, of course, Chris Rock and Rocky.

It’s silly, fun, and kinda dumb. Totally Super Bowl-y.

Created by Wieden + Kennedy, it’s also consciously shining the spotlight on you—the Facebook user—to get your attention as far away as possible from other things that you may have heard about Facebook in the last three years, ranging from criticism over its insistence on not fact-checking political ads to the spread of misinformation to its mishandling of Instagram passwords to concerns over personal data privacy.