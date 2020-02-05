The next big thing in sports? Clothes that give you perfect form

In the not-too-distant future, you’ll be able to walk into a Niketown store, buy a Tiger Woods-branded golf shirt and, when lining up your shot on the fairway, hear Woods’s voice gently suggesting a change in technique—say, a longer pause at the top of a long-iron shot.

That’s the vision of Steven Webster, the 46-year-old cofounder and CEO of Asensei, a San Francisco-based startup that wants to turn your clothes into a personal coach. Forget smartwatches such as Fitbit, which merely track your steps or monitor your heart rate. Thanks to a new generation of sensors that can be woven into fabric, smart apparel can precisely analyze the way you run—or critique your golf swing—using the same motion capture technology that is used in Hollywood.

Smart apparel is poised to shake up the $30 billion health and fitness industry—and, potentially, carve out a lucrative new market. “Tracking isn’t teaching, and counting isn’t coaching,” says Webster, a former executive at Microsoft and Adobe. It’s a tantalizing pitch. Why stop at counting steps when you can correct your gait, too?

Asensei’s first product was a Connected Rowing Coaching app that relies on the telemetry of a Concept2 erg machine. The app ingests stroke and force data to give users video and audio feedback on proper form and pace. Mount a smartphone on the rowing machine, pop in earbuds, and the AI coach will offer corrections, cueing you on technique (“arms away”) and intent (“your form and endurance are improving”).

Other brands are taking notice. Asensei recently announced a partnership with TRX, a popular resistance-band training program that is often taught at gym chains such as Equinox and Planet Fitness. The only problem with TRX is that not everyone knows the proper form for squats, lunges, and other body-movement exercises. Asensei plans to step in with wearable technology that can provide real-time feedback. If you’re bending at the wrong angle, Asensei’s so-called “smart (app)arel”—black compression shirts and pants, with five inertial sensors in each—will know.

At $349 a pair, Asensei’s smart (app)arel won’t be cheap when it begins shipping next month. But Webster believes the market for the technology is virtually unlimited. “Any sport where posture and technique and timing and form are important are sports that we can work with,” he says. The company has yoga and strength training programs in development, and it’s discussing other sports with potential partners.