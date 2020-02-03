Feeling burned out? This is why working less isn’t enough

Last year, journalist Anne Helen Petersen wrote a widely shared piece in Buzzfeed naming millennials the “Burnout Generation” . According to Petersen, we’re overworked, underpaid, and often paralyzed by the systemic dysfunction of our increasingly volatile world. As a result, many of us struggle with even the most basic tasks of “adulting,” like paying bills or registering to vote.

One year later, things seem worse than ever. Wages have continued to stall, the U.S. is on the brink of war with Iran, and raging wildfires have killed more than a billion animals in Australia. Fifty-seven percent of tech workers are currently experiencing burnout, according to a survey conducted by Blind of 11,500 workers.

So what can we do to stave off or recover from the feelings of burnout in 2020? The most common advice for dealing with burnout boil down to “work less.” We are encouraged to work fewer hours, take a relaxing vacation, stop bringing work home, and to invest in self-care. We talk about “recharging,” as if we’re machines whose batteries have been depleted. This mental model makes sense when most people were employed in labor-intensive agricultural or manufacturing work. But the analogy is flawed when it comes to white-collar workers in tech, business, or professional services.

While the term “burnout” is often used loosely in casual conversation, most formal definitions state that feeling tired is only one of three dimensions. (The other two are negativity and cynicism, and reduced sense of professional efficacy.) Working less is only part of the answer.

As I’ve written in the past, I’m very much against late-night emails and working excessively long hours. But in my view, the two other dimensions of burnout aren’t caused by a deluge of work but rather a dearth of meaning.

I have seen many entrepreneurs work day and night to build something they believe in, exhausted yet exhilarated. And I have seen those same founders struggle to write a single line of code after hitting a major setback or losing faith in their business. Work in of itself is not the issue; it’s the meaning that the work provides.

Traditionally, people have found meaning in their lives through family or religion. And while more millennials are living at home than ever, largely due to economic reasons, they are marrying later and having kids later (if they have children at all). Meanwhile, three-quarters of baby boomers describe themselves as Christian while only half of millennials do, with 40% identifying as spiritual “nones.”