Tide goes full meta (again) in return to Super Bowl with Bud Light and Wonder Woman

Terry Bradshaw won four Super Bowls as a player, but his place in the Super Bowl ad hall of fame is secure as well.

Back in 2017, Tide enlisted the longtime football analyst and NFL legend to sneak a stain on his shirt during a throw to commercials, then aired its ad starring Bradshaw and his stain a few minutes later to tie the whole thing together in a funny—and maybe that game’s most memorable—Super Bowl ad moment.

A year later, the brand once again took a meta approach to the Super Bowl spotlight when it aired the game’s best and most memorable ads, using Stranger Things star David Harbour to make everyone think that just about any ad during the game could be a Tide ad.

That advertising alchemy was missed last year, but Tide made a comeback to the big game Sunday night, with a familiar meta-ad twist.

To launch its new Power Pods product, the brand has Charlie Day (It’s Always Sunny) crossing brand boundaries to lend a laundry-related vibe to Bud Light, Fox’s The Masked Singer, and Warner Bros.’ upcoming Wonder Woman 1984.

Amy Krehbiel, Tide’s associate brand director, says that the success of the Bradshaw and Harbour campaigns definitely informed how it approached this year. “We wanted to launch a new product in the biggest possible way, and we knew we needed to pair our product benefit with a human insight that was true and a creative idea that was entertaining.”

That insight revolves around when we all want to do our laundry—as in, later. “The reality is, we know all Americans do laundry, so we try to create ads that aren’t just funny but speak to everyone. Being funny isn’t enough—our audience needs to identify with it.”