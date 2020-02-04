The world’s least fun video game is also the most enlightening

Four years after Britain voted by a very narrow margin to secede from the European Union, Brexit has finally gone into full effect . The move will have an impact on almost every facet of life and government, from trade to energy to immigration. The consensus among critics of Brexit is that it will now be harder for people in the EU to move to Britain, and immigrants will be subjected to a points system to prove their worth.

But if you want an idea of what it might feel like to be an immigrant facing xenophobia in a post-Brexit world, you might try Not Tonight, a game by the independent UK publisher No More Robots. It first launched on PC in 2018, and it came to the Nintendo Switch for $25 last weekend—right as Brexit went into effect.

Not Tonight places you as an immigrant working with a temporary work visa in Britain. Your job, ironically, is a bouncer: You need to check people’s IDs as they try to enter a bar and decide whether or not they can come in. At the end of a shift, you return to your rundown apartment. On the wall, someone has spray painted “Go Home.” The next day, you get to wake up and do it all over again.

As Mike Rose, director at No More Robots tells me, a team of roughly five people began working on the game back in 2016. At the time, it was just a bouncer game. They were working on the core mechanic, or playable UI of the game, in which a queue of people would line up, hand you an ID, and you’d need to check their birthday, the expiration date, and even details like whether it’s missing a government stamp. But what the team lacked was a narrative behind it all.

“It was one of the situations where we were looking at what the theme could be…it was just an ID-checking game,” says Rose. “By perfect timing, Brexit came along…and the whole concept of Brexit felt [almost] too similar to what we were trying to do with the game…We all wanted to scream about this awful thing happening in our country.”

Many liberals (and scientists) have interpreted Brexit as exclusionary. Not Tonight very much amplifies this view. It begins with you picking your own backstory—I choose a woman who was born and raised in upper middle class Birmingham, but learned her grandfather wasn’t actually a citizen, and had her citizenship revoked as a result. I get a job working the door at a local pub, with a bartender named King’s Head Dave, who enjoys making casually prejudiced comments. It’s tedious. The IDs all look the same. I make mistakes, largely because I’m rushing to get the most people in that I can, and my pay depends on it. People complain.

I get paid £10, or $13, under the table for my first night’s work, while King’s Head Dave shares stories of his old Polish plumber fondly: He was cheap, too.