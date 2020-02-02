How to watch the 2020 Super Bowl live on Fox for free without cable

Today’s the day, football fans! The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs will meet at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, this afternoon for Super Bowl LIV.
I won’t bore you with unnecessary throat-clearing. You’re here because the clock is ticking and you need to figure out how to get the big game on your smart TV, computer, or phone before kickoff time. The good news is, there are more ways than ever to watch the Super Bowl for free. Here’s what you need to know:
Super Bowl 2020 begins today (Sunday, February 2) at 6:30 p.m. ET. It will air on the Fox broadcasting network, where coverage will begin at 2 p.m. ET. If you’re a cord-cutter who wants to stream the game live, you have plenty of options.
Fox digital outlets
You can stream the game live on FoxSports.com or via the Fox Sports and Fox Now mobile apps. You don’t need to log in with a cable subscription.
For TV watchers, the apps are compatible with Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google Chromecast, Amazon’s Fire TV, and Android TV. (Roku had temporarily pulled the Fox apps in a carriage dispute, but the two sides appear to have patched things up.)
In Spanish
You can stream the game in Spanish for free on FoxDeportes.com or via the Fox Deportes apps.
NFL digital
You can stream the game for free using the National Football League’s own apps. Find them here.
Subscription-Based Streaming Services
You can stream the Super Bowl on any streaming service that offers Fox as part of a bundle. Those include SlingTV, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV, FuboTV, and AT&T TV Now. Most of these services are offering free trials, and they’re easy to cancel. Keep in mind that Fox is not offered in all areas, so check your zip code first!
Free Standalone Streaming Services
Locast, a nonprofit streaming service, lets you watch broadcast networks for free in 17 markets. Find it here.
Free Mobile-Only Streaming Services
If you can bear watching the Super Bowl on a phone or tablet, you can stream it for free on Yahoo Sports.
Over-The-Air Antennas
Have you forgotten? Fox is a broadcast network and technically available for free over the air. If you have an OTA antenna with good reception, there’s a good chance you can just tune into Fox the old-fashioned way. Enjoy the game!