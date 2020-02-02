How to watch the 2020 Super Bowl live on Fox for free without cable

Today’s the day, football fans! The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs will meet at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, this afternoon for Super Bowl LIV .

I won’t bore you with unnecessary throat-clearing. You’re here because the clock is ticking and you need to figure out how to get the big game on your smart TV, computer, or phone before kickoff time. The good news is, there are more ways than ever to watch the Super Bowl for free. Here’s what you need to know:

Super Bowl 2020 begins today (Sunday, February 2) at 6:30 p.m. ET. It will air on the Fox broadcasting network, where coverage will begin at 2 p.m. ET. If you’re a cord-cutter who wants to stream the game live, you have plenty of options.

Fox digital outlets

You can stream the game live on FoxSports.com or via the Fox Sports and Fox Now mobile apps. You don’t need to log in with a cable subscription.

For TV watchers, the apps are compatible with Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google Chromecast, Amazon’s Fire TV, and Android TV. (Roku had temporarily pulled the Fox apps in a carriage dispute, but the two sides appear to have patched things up.)

In Spanish

You can stream the game in Spanish for free on FoxDeportes.com or via the Fox Deportes apps.

NFL digital

You can stream the game for free using the National Football League’s own apps. Find them here.