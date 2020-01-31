advertisement
Following Tesla’s stock surge this week, Elon Musk drops EDM track on Soundcloud

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Earlier this week, Tesla’s stock skyrocketed after the company beat the naysayers by having its earnings per share blow past what Wall Street experts were expecting. And how would any CEO of a company that achieved such a feat celebrate? By releasing an EDM track, of course.

At least that’s how Tesla CEO Elon Musk has apparently decided to celebrate. The eclectic CEO took to Twitter to announce he’s written, composed, and recorded the lyrics for an electronic dance music track he subsequently released on Soundcloud.

Called “Don’t Doubt ur Vibe,” the four-minute song already has 343,000 plays. Oh, and when Musk dropped the track, he also changed his Twitter name to “E ‘D’ M” (get it?).

If you’re ready to get down with a sick beat, you can listen to Musk’s track below.

