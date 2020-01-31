Forget the USB-C iPhone. Apple’s endgame is no cable at all

Apple has been emphatically resisting the European Commission’s recommendation that the EU institute a law requiring all phone makers to use one charging standard. But the company’s obstinance on the matter might involve considerations other than the ones it’s made public.

The European Commission, which proposes laws for the EU, voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to propose legislation compelling companies selling smartphones in Europe to commit to a single charging standard—which, logically, would be the already widely adopted USB-C. This, the commission argues, would greatly reduce the number of cables people would need. More importantly, it would cut way down on the number of charging cables and wall units that end up in landfills.

Such a law would also force Apple to ditch its proprietary Lightning cable. Apple, which sold the most phones of any phone maker in the world last quarter, would—in theory—be hurt more than anybody else. Makers of Android phones have already switched to USB-C (or, in a dwindling number of instances, haven’t yet switched over from the aging but economical Micro USB). Apple says that just forcing it to ditch its own Lightning standard would send generations of its familiar white chargers and cables to the landfill.

Last week, an Apple spokesperson said in a statement: “Legislation would have a direct negative impact by disrupting the hundreds of millions of active devices and accessories used by our European customers and even more Apple customers worldwide, creating an unprecedented volume of electronic waste and greatly inconveniencing users.” It also said an EU law would be a blow against “innovation.”

Even if Apple does have to move from Lightning to USB-C, it’ll only be temporary.

Apple’s arguments don’t sound very strong to me. The company didn’t fret about making millions of old cables obsolete when it made a voluntary pledge to move toward the Micro USB standard back in 2009. While Micro USB became the standard for other companies, Apple instead went its own way with Lightning, which—unlike Micro USB and Apple’s earlier Dock Connector—lets you plug a cable into a port without worrying about which side was up. The first iPhones with Lightning ports appeared in 2012, sending millions of old Dock Connector cables to the trash heap.

Apple also hasn’t specified what it means by a possible USB law stifling innovation. Is it working on a connector that’s better than today’s Lightning or USB-C?

Look EU, no cable

These may all be moot points in a couple of years. Rather than resisting a potential EU law because it doesn’t want to switch out Lightning for USB-C, Apple may be eyeing an option that’s better still than having one standard charging cable. That’s having no charging cable at all.