The iPhone hasn’t peaked after all, and here are four reasons why

Apple became the biggest smartphone seller in the world in the holiday quarter, beating Samsung and Huawei, reports Counterpoint Research . After hearing people helpfully explain for more than a year that the iPhone’s best days are behind it , that was a surprising piece of news. Apple no longer reports unit sales for its devices, but Counterpoint believes the company sold 72.9 million phones, which is near the top of the range of most analysts’ estimates.

Apple did report that revenue from iPhone sales jumped 8% to $55 million in the holiday quarter, a dramatic turn of events for a business that had seen declines in each of the four previous quarters. All those iPhone sales helped Apple turn in its best-ever quarterly results, although not weren’t the only contributing factor.

The iPhone’s strong quarter wasn’t due to a new model with a radical new design, like 2014’s iPhone 6 or 2017’s iPhone X. Instead, the line benefited from a series of smaller choices Apple made about how to market its smartphone:

1. The iPhone 11 line is packed with features

Every year, Apple makes a choice on which new technologies and upgrades to roll into this year’s model. The list of candidates is usually quite long. And it depends not only on what new Apple technologies are ready, but also on what’s already in the market and what phone buyers seems to value.

This process works better some years than in others. In Apple’s 2019 phones, it was a major success. The company gave the entry-level iPhone 11 two rear cameras, thereby making a feature formally reserved for higher-end models into standard equipment—and giving folks a reason to buy a new phone even if their budget didn’t allow for the priciest iPhones.

Those who did spring for an iPhone 11 Pro or Pro Max got three cameras, a first for the iPhone. The market was ready for it, and the benefits of Apple’s integration of the three cameras with the image processing software and AI in the phones are apparent in the quality of the photos.

Apple also wisely sacrificed a little bit of thinness in the phones so that it could put in a larger battery. That, together with new power efficiencies in the software, resulted in noticeably longer battery life—among the most universally-appreciated improvements a phone can have.