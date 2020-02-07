This is when it makes sense to compare yourself to others

About a year ago, I joined a rowing gym that’s much like spin—only you’re pulling oars. The classes are punishing. One of the nice things, besides the loud music, is that I often sit next to someone around my age and engage in some friendly competition.

But I’m a little nervous, because I was convinced to sign up for a citywide race on rowing machines. Many of my competitors have been rowing for decades. I think I’m going to get smoked by guys who are bigger and in much better shape. So, my plan is to just focus on my own performance and ignore the hubbub around me.

As I was thinking about all this, it occurred to me that this situation nicely encapsulates a lot of the ways we use social comparisons to motivate ourselves throughout life. Social comparison is pretty much what it sounds like—measuring yourself by the success (or shortcomings) of others.

There are two kinds of social comparisons. Upward comparisons are those where you line yourself up alongside someone better off. Those can make you feel dissatisfied. Downward ones are made when you compare yourself to someone worse off, and while they may make you feel better about your status, they may also elicit feelings of pity.

If upward social comparisons make you dissatisfied, they can be a bad thing to engage in. But with the right attitude, they can actually be helpful. Dissatisfaction creates energy, and that energy can be harnessed for the better. That is, if there is an unimpeded path to doing so. That means that you have to have some ability to control your own destiny rather than being buffeted about by external forces. It also means that you have to believe that if you put in the effort, it will successfully reduce (or eliminate) the difference between you and that other person.

When you compare yourself to a well-matched peer at work, or someone on social media, their efforts and successes are ones that can spur you to excel.