SpaceX’s fast broadband satellite just got a little closer to reality

SpaceX spawned a swarm of satellites Wednesday morning—the latest addition to a constellation designed to give space-based broadband escape velocity from its mediocre past .

The company’s 60 Starlink nano-satellites are delivered to low Earth orbit by a partly reused Falcon 9 rocket and gently ejected one at a time from a rack, as if it were a Pez dispenser. They bring SpaceX’s broadband project up to 242 deployed satellites. That’s about a third of the 720 the company will need for “continuous coverage of most populated areas,” as the company tweeted last May.

But while the Starlink constellation is becoming increasingly real as it grows towards a planned mesh-network array of 7,518 satellites, much mystery remains about the internet service that Elon Musk’s space-exploration firm plans to start selling later this year.

The obvious virtue of Starlink’s design, as well as that of other next-gen satellite-broadband services, is that it doesn’t send data on a roughly 44,000-mile round trip. Current space-broadband services require that journey, thanks to their reliance on satellites parked 22,236 miles up in geosynchronous orbits that keep them over one spot on Earth.

That placement lets one satellite cover an enormous expanse and provide download speeds into dozens of megabits per second, competitive with entry-level residential broadband. But it limits upload speeds to a tiny fraction of that and imposes an unavoidable latency of 700-plus milliseconds, versus 10 to 30 milliseconds for ground-based bandwidth.

Over the long haul, Starlink is a tiny part of the potential cloud of broadband satellites.

That’s good enough for inflight Wi-Fi , when the alternative is overloaded air-to-ground cellular links . Back on Earth, however, it makes satellite broadband a last-resort solution, such as for folks in the boonies who can’t get cable.

Starlink’s first satellites occupy an orbit of just 340 miles up, while later waves will provide service from 210 and 710 miles high.