SpaceX’s fast broadband satellite just got a little closer to reality

SpaceX spawned a swarm of satellites Wednesday morning—the latest addition to a constellation designed to give space-based broadband escape velocity from its mediocre past.

In January, Musk tweeted that the receiver customers would use to get Starlink service would resemble “a thin, flat, round UFO on a stick” and would automatically align itself for proper reception. Its price remains unknown. BroadbandNow’s Cooper said he expects Starlink to cost about the same as current satellite service—which would mean equipment costs of a few hundred dollars, potentially offered on a rental basis. A sky full of satellites One Earthbound constituency already worries about a different cost of Starlink: astronomers who are already seeing SpaceX’s satellites and the sunlight they reflect off their solar arrays mar their observations. “The problem with the Starlinks is that they are brighter than 99% of everything in Earth orbit today,” emailed Patrick Seitzer, an emeritus professor at the University of Michigan’s astronomy department. SpaceX is now testing darker coatings on Starlink satellites to cut down on that glare, but the first such satellite has yet to reach its final orbit. On Jan. 14, Musk tweeted: “One way or another, we’ll make sure Starlink doesn’t inhibit new discoveries or change the character of the night sky.” Over the long haul, Starlink is only a tiny part of the potential cloud of broadband satellites, warns Harvey Liszt, spectrum manager at the National Radio Astronomy Observatory.

“OneWeb is launching ~ 700 or 800 this year or next and SpaceX about 1550,” he wrote. “Kuiper (Amazon) wants the FCC to fast track another ~3250.” A long-time scholar of the broadband business warned against expecting too much from Starlink and its rivals in the U.S., even in markets currently deprived for broadband. “There will be some kind of fixed wireless that does it better,” predicts Blair Levin, a fellow with the Brookings Institution who earlier worked at the Federal Communications Commission and as an investment analyst. There’s definitely serious demand outside developed markets, but Levin added that this demand won’t keep all of these companies aloft. “These are really big bets,” he said Tuesday. “One of them will pay off, but not all of them.”