How a mom-and-pop cookie company turned a cardboard container into marketing magic

One of the paradoxes of our high-tech world is the humble cardboard box. Most end their life being dutifully placed in the recycling bin. But savvy mass-market brands (Apple, Target, Beats headphones) have turned the boxes that contain their products into objects of desire and fascination in their own right by investing in package design, thereby reinforcing their brands along the way.

You don’t have to be a corporate behemoth to achieve this effect, however. Case in point: Thelma’s Treats, a bakery that delivers warm, fresh-baked cookies in Des Moines, Iowa. When Dereck Lewis founded the business in 2012, he didn’t have a big marketing budget. So he decided to invest in a memorable packaging experience. “We were brainstorming, and we said, ‘What would be the most logical shape for a box of warm cookies?’ ” Lewis recalls. “And it was obvious: Duh! An oven!”

That was the genesis of what became known as the oven box, a simple but clever oven-themed package that allows Lewis’s customers to slide two-dozen cookies out of the box, just like grandma removing them from an oven. It was an immediate hit and has become the key component of the Thelma’s Treats brand experience.

“When someone mentions us, people say, ‘Oh, right, the people with those oven boxes,’ ” Lewis says. “They might not even remember our name, but they know the box. The key thing is that it opens from the front, not the top, so you get that enjoyment of sliding out the tray of cookies.”

Lewis’s brainstorming partner was designer Brian Sauer, who at the time ran an advertising-and-branding agency called Saturday Mfg. “When you’re selling a product, the product’s got to be good, but the brand’s got to be great,” Sauer says. “We knew we could accomplish that with this package.”

Sauer gave the box some oven- and stove-themed graphics, devised a slot-and-tab design that provided the necessary functionality without the need for adhesives, and then worked with the packaging manufacturer xpedx (now part of Veritiv) to create prototypes. After he and Lewis hit upon a cardboard stock that was lightweight yet sturdy, the box was ready to go.