3 things you must do to make a good impression in a new job

Few things are as important at work as managing impressions. Yet while authenticity is celebrated and popular advice suggests bringing your whole self to work , the fact is that we all get hired, promoted, or fired based on what other people think of us. And what other people think of us is based on what they see, which in turn depends on what we do.

Unsurprisingly, scientific research shows that impression management is not just a critical predictor of career success, but is also the essence of emotional intelligence and social skills. Contrary to popular belief, the people who are deemed more likable, socially adjusted, and rewarding to deal with are rather good at hiding the unfiltered, uncensored, and uninhibited version of themselves. Instead of being themselves, successful people make an effort to adjust their behaviors to conform to the expectations of others, and they are so good at this that they often come across as authentic. Sure, people are interested in knowing your real you, but they would much rather deal with the best version of you, especially if you make it seem genuine.

If you are just starting a new job or role, it is crucial that you get others to see you in a positive way, displaying your bright side and keeping your negative tendencies in check. We like to say that you can’t judge a book by its cover, but the truth is that there is no second chance to make a good first impression. Research indicates that people make quick inferences of others’ intelligence and personality even after 30-second interactions, and that such inferences are more accurate than we may think.

With this in mind, here are three data-driven recommendations for winning people over when you begin a new job.

Pay special attention to your manager’s reputation

Unsurprisingly, research shows that newcomers are more likely to make a better impression at work when they learn to decode their manager’s patterns of interaction with others, in particular how they are perceived by other employees. This may sound overly tactical or Machiavellian, but it is simply a reflection of reality.

The vast majority of bosses assign higher performance ratings to their direct reports when they find them more rewarding to deal with. This also means punishing high-performers who refuse to suck up to them or play politics. This explains why there is generally a gap between individuals’ career success and their actual contribution to any organization. This is also the reason for the high prevalence of incompetent leaders. Whether they like to admit it or not, most people get rewarded for managing up rather than doing their job.

Your career success is largely proportionate to your ability to understand and predict your boss’s behavior, and no impression management tactic will work unless you first figure out how your boss sees the world, what they like and dislike, and how you can best adapt to them (rather than vice-versa).