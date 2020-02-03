See Disney’s wild new animatronic Spiderman. It’ll give you tingles

“The illusion was alarming. The tall, lonely man sits in a chair much as in the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D. C. But this is no cold stone figure; this Lincoln is man-size and so realistic it seems made of flesh and blood.”

That’s what National Geographic wrote in 1963, after seeing the animatronic Abraham Lincoln at a new theme park called Disneyland. This technological wonders was the product of Disney’s unique approach to art and engineering, which it called “Imagineering.” Decades later, I visited the Hall of Presidents to see him myself. To me, though, a child of the ’80s raised on hulking robotic promises of Voltron and Megazords, Lincoln resembled a very disappointing Chuck E. Cheese.

I didn’t quite get what made Lincoln so exciting until now, as Disney has shared details of its latest animatronic creation: A life-sized Spiderman that will literally be fired into the air to flip, twirl, and contort through the skies at Disney California Adventure park this summer.

The attraction is part of a new Avengers expansion, which will, for better and worse, have the same aesthetic of a mid-aughts mall that the movies have. It’s here that a robotic Spiderman will fly over the heads of guests. It’s not a hologram. It’s not an iPhone app. It’s a real life figure soaring across the world.

Disney hasn’t shared full images or video of what this will look like in context, but you can get a glimpse of early testing in this clip from The Imagineering Story, a show about Disney’s innovation process on Disney+.

It demonstrates how the world’s most graceful crash test dummy adopts perfect, Spiderman poses while hurling through the air—an effect so convincing that even though the glorified art mannequin isn’t wearing a costume, I instantly associate it with the superhero. The robot lands softly on a large net (a net that will assuredly be hidden by Disney magic inside the park). To steal the words of National Geographic: “This is no cold stone figure…[but] so realistic it seems made of flesh and blood.”

In fact, the new Spiderman is what the company dubs a “stuntronic“—a 90-pound robot that uses onboard sensors to make realtime acrobatic decisions while 60-feet in the air. I’m curious for even more details about how it works, and how Disney gets the poses just right. Can the acrobatics dynamically respond to a sudden gust of wind? Is a custom, Spiderman AI used manage branded postures that could also keep the figure in balance? Is there a Westworld bloodbath of Spiderman parts that have crashed and burned on a Disney backlot? I want to know! Disney declined to share all of the (gory?) details.