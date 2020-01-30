Here are the Super Bowl commercial lines that will make you cringe the most

You’ve done it. You’ve decided to pay millions of dollars to buy at least 30 seconds of airtime during the one time in any calendar year that anyone cares about watching the commercials. You’ve then paid more money to hire an ad agency, and get that ad made by a talented production company. Then you’ve paid more for a PR firm to blast your ad, its teasers, the background story, the behind-the-scenes video, and more to literally anyone who might listen.

This. Is. It. Game Time.

Of course, for brands the Super Bowl is a lot like New Year’s Eve for the rest of us—a ton of buildup and anticipation, money spent on tickets, outfits, and more, only to collapse under the weight of all that expectation. Maybe it was the celebrity choices you made that had zero connection to your brand. Maybe it was because you just decided to make a funny comedy sketch with your logo on it, and no one will remember what product it was for. Or maybe it’ll be remembered for all the wrong reasons (Nationwide Dead Kid, you’ll always be in our hearts).

Here’s a handful of some of the most cringe-worthy lines—so far!—in the 2020 Super Bowl lineup so you’re ready to hoot at them at your Super Bowl party:

Amazon

This one makes the list for a peach of tone-deafness as we head into the 2020 election, at a time when Facebook refuses to fact-check political ads and the internet is flooded with conspiracy theories.

“Alex, what’s today’s news?”

“Doesn’t matter, it’s all fake.”