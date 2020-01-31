This short video perfectly captures the nightmare of late capitalism

“I’m earning this Tecate!”

“Let’s do meal prep for the next three years!”

“There’s a secret level above Amazon Prime . . . you get voter priority . . . you get to marry Alexa!”

These are the final words of a civilization where the corporations win and everyone else loses. They’re also the hilarious dialogue of Hudson Yards Video Game, a satirical short film by comedian Conner O’Malley.

Set in New York’s $25 billion monument to gentrification, Hudson Yards, the sketch imagines an open-world video game, starring a fleece-vested trader bro who, perhaps on his lunch break, takes a jog at the yard while compulsively saying hello to everyone for “Hello Points.”

Occasionally, he bumps into a NPC (aka a pre-programmed non-playable character, who talks while waving their arms like a lazy animation) who pitches him on a business proposition, or just recounts a favorite episode of The Office. At one point, he ventures too far from the Vessel—the $150 million “stairway to nowhere” designed by Thomas Heatherwick that makes you sign over a piece of your soul to visit. Here, the screen warns he’s entering a “low-income area”—a spin on how video games have a limited “playable area” you need to stay inside, like an invisible fence.