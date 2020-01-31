6 ways to stop overthinking

Whether you’re starting out on a new career path, undertaking a big project, or tackling some other challenge, having a plan can be a good thing. You may think through potential obstacles and opportunities, as well as the steps and resources you’ll need to get the job done.

But there’s a line between thorough planning and overthinking. When we slip into the latter, it can immobilize us, also known as “analysis paralysis.”

As human beings, we have an ability to predict, within reason, what might happen. And that may give us a feeling of control, says Nate Page, a psychologist and counselor at Carleton College. “It’s very easy to latch onto that and then maybe slide into overthinking,” he says. “And I think it can be difficult to determine the line in the sand of when it is helpful, when it’s productive, and then when it starts to not be.”

Recognizing the signs

Page says overthinking usually falls into two categories: dwelling on the past, which is usually called rumination, or about the future, which is usually just referred to as worrying. When fears from the past or concerns about the future crop up, they can hold you back from accomplishing what you want or need to do But, they can also have detrimental effects on your mental and physical well-being. Stress from worry can have wide-ranging physical effects. A study published in October 2019 in Nature suggests that excessive activity in the brain is linked to shorter life spans.

One sign that you’ve slipped from garden-variety worry or rumination into analysis paralysis or overthinking is how you feel. “You might find that you’re more exhausted and you don’t have time to think about other things that are important,” says psychologist Rebecca Skolnick, cofounder of MindWellNYC, a private counseling practice. “Sometimes overthinking can lead to trouble sleeping.”

If your feelings or concerns are interfering with your sleep, your daily functioning, or your ability to focus on work or school, it’s time to act. Here are some steps you can try:

1. Set aside time to worry

As part of the cognitive behavioral therapy she practices, Skolnick will sometimes encourage her clients to schedule time to worry. That allows them to devote time where they can focus on their concerns, observing them or writing them down. Such a practice may offer relief from the effort of trying to quiet them. The practice can help you be able to “redirect your attention and focus on whatever it is you need to focus on,” she says.