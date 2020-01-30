Time is running out to get free Apple TV Plus and binge ‘The Morning Show’: Here’s how

If you’ve bought a new Apple device in the last four months, Apple has given you a pretty sweet freebie you might not know about: a free year of its video streaming service, Apple TV Plus.

Beginning on September 10, 2019, anyone who bought a new Mac, iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, or Apple TV from Apple is eligible for a completely free year of Apple TV Plus, which normally costs $4.99 a month.

Yet many customers seemingly aren’t aware of the offer. That’s bad because people who bought a qualifying product need to activate their free year of Apple TV Plus by January 31—or lose it for good.

As 9to5Mac notes, Apple is even sending out push notification alerts via the company’s Apple TV iOS app letting eligible users know they just have 24 hours left to activate the free offer. After that time, they’re out of luck.

Eligible users can redeem their offer by doing the following:

Sign in with your Apple ID on your new device. Open the Apple TV app. You should see the offer presented to you as soon as you open the Apple TV app. If not, go to the Apple TV Plus page in the app and you’ll see it there. Tap the “Enjoy 1 Year Free” button and you’ll be all set.

Just remember: Do this in the next 24 hours or the offer will be gone for good.