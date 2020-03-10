The most innovative companies of 2020 in the Middle East

The region was a crucible of innovation in the tech-enabled wellness category this year. It also bolstered people’s closets.
1. Healthy.io
For using smartphone cameras to diagnose chronic kidney disease and manage wounds
Three-year-old Tel Aviv-based medical technology company Healthy.io develops applications that enable people to use their smartphone cameras to diagnose chronic kidney disease and perform urine tests. The company also offers a chronic wound monitoring service that analyzes wounds and helps users coordinate with their care providers.
2. UBQ Materials
For transforming garbage into raw materials for manufacturing plastic
Tel Aviv-based UBQ Materials converts household waste originally destined for landfills into climate-positive thermoplastics. The company has contracts with McDonald’s and is currently working with auto-manufacturer Daimler to test plastics in vehicles. Last year, UBQ Materials entered the U.S. market—the company is now collecting municipal solid waste in Virginia to turn into bioplastics.
3. The Modist
For expanding its own collection of modest fashion and partnering with global boutique Farfetch to grow its reach
The Modist is a luxury e-commerce platform devoted to high-fashion modest clothing that covers up most of the body, such as floral silk dresses and fitted sequin jumpsuits. The site features items from more than 100 designers. Customers hail from 65 countries. Now, after partnering with Farfetch, the Dubai-based company has increased the offerings in its own in-house clothing collection, Layeur.
4. RecycloBekia
For recycling e-waste and safely destroying data in the Arab world
RecycloBekia is the first company in the Arab world to offer green recycling of electronic waste and provide services to destroy data safely. Conglomerates such as GE, Orange, Intel, and ExxonMobil sell their electronic waste to RecycloBekia. Whatever can be refurbished is sold to local Egyptian retailers who restore and sell the product to local customers. Whatever cannot is sold to a a separate recycling plant.
5. Instabeat
For launching its wearable technology on swimming goggles
This $249 smart device, developed in Lebanon, attaches to a swimmer’s goggles to provide real-time heart rate feedback, track strokes and laps, and offer detailed analytics to elevate performance and motivation in the water.
6. Souktel
For designing and delivering mobile services to link people with jobs and connect aid agencies with communities that need help
Palestinian company Souktel is a mobile platform that connects aid agencies such as the Red Cross and Unicef to communities in need, and helps pair job seekers in the region with employers and training opportunities. The technology is currently used in 15 countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Caribbean.
7. Vezeeta
For linking Egyptians with doctors on its medical search platform
Vezeeta lets patients book appointments with doctors through a portal. The free medical search platform integrates information about doctor schedules and medical practices (details include the range of services and patient reviews) in the region. The company is based in Egypt and also has a presence in Beirut, Amman, Dubai, and Riyadh.
8. Tenderd
For making a market for renting construction machinery in building-happy Dubai
Dubai-based Tenderd is a marketplace that helps companies rent and supply heavy construction machinery from contractors with idle equipment. Beforehand, companies looking to rent or supply heavy construction machinery from contractors had to rely on brokers that charged a fee for rentals, and there was little transparency in the construction industry over pricing.
9. Intuition Robotics
For developing a social companion bot for elder care
The company’s first product, the lamp-shaped ElliQ, interacts proactively with owners—unlike Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant, which wait to be summoned for tasks—and uses natural language processing, light, sound, and shifting position to communicate. It is designed to improve over time as it gets to know the user. This year, the Tel Aviv-based company launched a platform called Q, to bring the technology behind ElliQ to third-party machines.
10. REE
For creating a flat, modular chassis for electric vehicles to reduce weight and boost efficiency
Tel Aviv-based REE integrated all of the components normally under the hood of the car into the wheel to allow for more design configurations. The company is currently working with automotive manufacturers including Mitsubishi and American Axle.
