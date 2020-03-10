The most innovative companies of 2020 in the Middle East

The region was a crucible of innovation in the tech-enabled wellness category this year. It also bolstered people’s closets.

For using smartphone cameras to diagnose chronic kidney disease and manage wounds

Three-year-old Tel Aviv-based medical technology company Healthy.io develops applications that enable people to use their smartphone cameras to diagnose chronic kidney disease and perform urine tests. The company also offers a chronic wound monitoring service that analyzes wounds and helps users coordinate with their care providers.

2. UBQ Materials

For transforming garbage into raw materials for manufacturing plastic

Tel Aviv-based UBQ Materials converts household waste originally destined for landfills into climate-positive thermoplastics. The company has contracts with McDonald’s and is currently working with auto-manufacturer Daimler to test plastics in vehicles. Last year, UBQ Materials entered the U.S. market—the company is now collecting municipal solid waste in Virginia to turn into bioplastics.

3. The Modist

For expanding its own collection of modest fashion and partnering with global boutique Farfetch to grow its reach

The Modist is a luxury e-commerce platform devoted to high-fashion modest clothing that covers up most of the body, such as floral silk dresses and fitted sequin jumpsuits. The site features items from more than 100 designers. Customers hail from 65 countries. Now, after partnering with Farfetch, the Dubai-based company has increased the offerings in its own in-house clothing collection, Layeur.