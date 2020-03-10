The most innovative companies of 2020 in Latin America

The region is generating new ideas for products, payment platforms, and more. It’s also driving innovation in the circular economy.

1. Algramo

For selling soap in a whole new way—by adding a digital wallet to the packaging to encourage reuse

In a pilot that the Chile-based startup Algramo has been running since May with Unilever, customers can bring a reusable plastic bottle back to a vending machine mounted on an electric tricycle that travels around the city offering refills. An RFID code on the bottle gives discounts on future purchases, creating an incentive for customers to bring the same package back over and over again.

2. Ejido Verde

For regrowing the Mexican pine resin business with regenerative practices and support for indigenous communities

Ejido Verde is a regenerative pine resin company positioned to become a lead supplier in the $10 billion global pine chemicals industry. The company partners with rural and indigenous Mexican communities, as well as an array of Mexican and international organizations, including the United Nations Development Programme’s Biodiversity Finance Initiative (BIOFIN).

3. Magazine Luiza

For easing the way for small businesses to sell on its e-commerce platform

Magazine Luiza, also a Most Innovative Company of 2019, helps small retailers and individual sellers sell their products online by offering tools to facilitate payment, delivery, inventory, and more. In 2019, the company acquired a Brazilian tech startup called Softbox, which offers a digital toolkit for small retailers to help take their home businesses online. Softbox’s offerings connect companies to Magazine Luiza’s platform, and Magazine Luiza now boasts more than 7 million sellers offering 8 million products, a fourfold increase from 2018.