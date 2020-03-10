The most innovative companies of 2020 in India

E-commerce and enterprise are fertile areas for innovators in India right now, as more people begin conducting more transactions online. Other advancements are happening in medicine, wellness, milk, and even beer.

For popularizing e-commerce by helping people sell to their social networks

Meesho fosters entrepreneurship by letting users curate digital boutiques and market and sell to their networks via their social media accounts. The company currently has two million resellers on its platform.

2. Milk Mantra

For boosting tens of thousands of farmers’ productivity by 31% and income by 57% via its ethical sourcing network

Milk Mantra helps track the quality and quantity that milk farmers produce. This information helps the farmers better determine the market value of their product.

3. Cipla

For formulating a pediatric AIDS drug that can be sprinkled in food or water