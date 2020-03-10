The 10 most innovative companies in Africa for 2020

Though the leading companies in Africa are finding solutions to local problems, their applications are relevant well beyond their borders. Twiga Foods, Copia Global, and Kobo360 are employing digital solutions to streamline logistics, from helping Kenyan vendors secure fresh produce to sell at the market each morning to enabling Nigerian truck drivers to find work—and get paid—more seamlessly. MPost turns mobile phones into virtual mail boxes, while mPedigree uses SMS to spot out counterfeit medications, a global problem. Tizeti harnesses the sun to deliver high-speed internet to Nigeria, and startup 54gene harnesses genetic information to help expand scientific research beyond predominantly caucasian genomes—and create a pan-African genomic database.

For professionalizing East Africa’s market economy

This online Kenyan marketplace, which helps urban shopkeepers source produce from small-scale Kenyan farmers, has been expanding its platform to encompass nonperishable goods, developing its delivery capabilities, and building out a fintech product that offers vendors credit to build out their businesses.

2. mPedigree

For using text messages to root out fake goods

mPedigree has developed an elegant solution to the problem of counterfeit goods: it embeds a unique code into a product label, which shoppers can text to the manufacturer to verify the item’s authenticity. The startup, which now works in a dozen countries, works with some of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies to spot out counterfeit medicines. It also bring traceability to seeds and other agricultural products within Africa.

3. Copia Global

For allowing Kenya’s unbanked and unconnected to participate in e-commerce

To bring online shopping to rural Kenyans who have difficulty accessing shopping sites, e-commerce platform Copia uses a network of 5,000 community-based agents who earn commissions by placing orders on behalf of customers and serving as delivery point people for them. The company has honed its logistics network so that most customers receive their delivery (which is free, when using an agent) within two days.