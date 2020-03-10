The 10 most innovative workplace companies of 2020

Whether helping employees to communicate more seamlessly or helping underemployed mid-career women boost their incomes, these 10 companies are creating new ways to make working life fairer and more rewarding.

For taking the slack out of messaging communications for first-line employees

It’s hard to argue with Microsoft’s dominance: Teams has more than 20 million daily users, with 91 of the Fortune 100 utilizing the platform. Last year’s improvements included greater AI integration, as well as additional tools for first-line workers (those working in people-facing positions, like doctors, or service industry employees).

Read more about why Microsoft is one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2020.

2. Mursion

For teaching EQ via VR for the likes of Coca-Cola, Nationwide, and T-Mobile

Mursion is a virtual reality training tool that combines AI and interactions with trained actors to help develop stronger soft skills among employees, such as the ability to recognize bias. Clients include companies like T-Mobile, Coca-Cola, Best Western, and Nationwide.

3. Pipeline Equity

For giving companies the tools to improve gender equality when they hire and promote