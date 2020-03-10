The 10 most innovative workplace companies of 2020

Whether helping employees to communicate more seamlessly or helping underemployed mid-career women boost their incomes, these 10 companies are creating new ways to make working life fairer and more rewarding.
1. Microsoft
For taking the slack out of messaging communications for first-line employees
It’s hard to argue with Microsoft’s dominance: Teams has more than 20 million daily users, with 91 of the Fortune 100 utilizing the platform. Last year’s improvements included greater AI integration, as well as additional tools for first-line workers (those working in people-facing positions, like doctors, or service industry employees).
Read more about why Microsoft is one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2020.
2. Mursion
For teaching EQ via VR for the likes of Coca-Cola, Nationwide, and T-Mobile
Mursion is a virtual reality training tool that combines AI and interactions with trained actors to help develop stronger soft skills among employees, such as the ability to recognize bias. Clients include companies like T-Mobile, Coca-Cola, Best Western, and Nationwide.
3. Pipeline Equity
For giving companies the tools to improve gender equality when they hire and promote
Founded in 2017, Pipeline demonstrates the connection between gender parity and economic opportunity. The subscription-based platform analyzes company-specific data to make recommendations about moves that will both increase business outcomes and improve gender balance.
4. Dropbox
For thinking outside the file folder
The company introduced numerous enhancements in 2019, including integrations with various other platforms (like Google Docs/Sheets/Slides) and a cold-storage option. Dropbox also acquired e-signature company HelloSign, and adopted SHR storage, which reduces energy use and costs for storage at data centers.
5. Docusign
For closing mortgages in the cloud
Document signing isn’t the sexiest topic, but it is a critical one. The company has expanded into a number of related areas, including DocuSign rooms for Mortgages and DocuSign Identity, for verification of IDs.
6. Coda
For applying app-like functionality to document creation
A flexible doc and management tool, Coda emphasizes the idea of democratization of software, enabling users to build app-like solutions without a coding background. Officially launched in February 2019, Coda is already used by a number of companies, including Spotify, Cheddar, and Uber.
7. The Second Shift
For creating flexible gigs for mid-career women
The Second Shift is a small company, but it’s tackling a critical workforce problem: lack of flexible opportunities for women, especially mid-career, when many are assuming primary caregiving responsibilities for children and/or parents. The company connects employers with experienced women to fill in for positions or tackle special projects.
8. Bluecrew
For matching workers with hourly jobs with health insurance, overtime, sick pay, and workers comp
At a time when many gig-economy employers don’t offer workers comprehensive protections, Bluecrew is helping secure benefits for hourly workers at companies like Blue Bottle and Levi’s Stadium.
9. Lattice
For making performance reviews a continual process via apps
The HR software company is working with more than 1,400 companies to integrate management processes into tools employees are already using, such as Slack.
10. Samepage
For putting chat, email, files, and tasks on the same . . . you know
Samepage is emerging as a leading collaborative tool in the booming intranet market, offering such features as integrated videoconferencing and threaded chats.
Read more about Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies: