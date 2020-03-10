These are the most innovative transportation companies of 2020

Over the past decade, numerous solutions have been proposed to fix transportation’s environmental toll: electrification, public transportation, and alternative vehicles have all been proposed as solutions. This year’s list highlights promising ideas from major players such as Tesla and Virgin, as well as lesser-known players, including ChargePoint and Cake.

For proving it’s a mass-market automaker by delivering more than 350,000 cars in 2019

Tesla proved it can compete with Big Auto when it delivered 367,500 vehicles to customers last year—more than double the number of cars it sold in the previous two years. It also opened a new factory in China, and began delivering cars to the world’s largest EV market.

2. Brightline/Virgin Trains

For revamping train travel in Florida and breaking ground on a line from L.A. to Las Vegas

Brightline/Virgin Trains currently operates a rail line that connects Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach, and this year began work on an expansion to Orlando. With plans for more trains in Las Vegas and Southern California, it’s poised to be the first new privately held passenger rail system to in the United States in 100 years.

3. Swiftly

For helping Boston, Austin, and Baltimore plan, schedule, and optimize public bus routes

This software company helps cities optimize public transit systems through data analysis. It works with more than 60 city transportation networks around the world, including in Boston, Austin, San Antonio, San Jose, and Baltimore.