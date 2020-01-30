Eating honey is more complicated than you might think

Is it ethical to eat honey? Vegans have been debating this sticky question for decades—and now, they’re not the only ones. Although large-scale honey production was long thought of as a symbiotic process that helps honeybees and humans alike, recent environmental studies, along with an increased understanding of declining bee populations, have shown that it’s the exact opposite: The industrial honey industry, far from being mutually beneficial, is immensely harmful to bees and humans alike.

Contrary to popular belief, cultivating honey for human consumption isn’t just a matter of letting bees “do what they do” and reaping the benefits. Although the creation of honey is a natural process, humans extract far more honey from bees than they would otherwise create naturally. As a result, bees can suffer during all stages of industrialized honey production.

Honey is created when bees suck the nectar out of a flower, regurgitate it, and process it with other bees back at the hive. In their natural states, they use this honey as a food source during winter. But on honey farms, beekeepers take that honey and replace it with a cheap sugar substitute—one that’s insufficient to meet honeybees’ nutritional needs. As a result, honeybees die of over-exhaustion attempting to reproduce the honey that they require; others die of starvation or malnutrition, while others develop weakened immune systems and contract diseases.

In addition, honeybees suffer harmful growth abnormalities, such as shrunken hypopharyngeal glands, while their hives are being transported from one farm to another. Drone bees are also killed during the artificial insemination process. Beekeepers often use a “smoker” to “calm” bees when they inspect their hives, as smoke interferes with the bees’ primary form of communication: smell. Although the effect is reversible, too much unduly distresses the bees. Entire hives are often gassed with cyanide if beekeepers deem it too expensive to keep them alive through the winter.

Yet another tactic implemented by large-scale beekeepers is to clip the wings of the queen bee intentionally to prevent swarming; this ensures there is no decline in honey production. But as Heidi Herrmann, the cofounder of the Natural Beekeeping Trust, notes in the Telegraph, “Swarming is the natural way for bee colonies to reproduce; it’s their basic strategy for survival and for diversifying the gene pool. The motives for its suppression are questionable, and mostly spring from viewing the bees as honey production units. Meddling with the natural forces of reproduction is misguided, I believe.”

For some, the cruelty inflicted on bees during the honey production process is not a compelling reason to stop consuming honey, because bees are “just insects.” It’s an odd line of reasoning: Regardless of their taxonomic classification, studies have suggested that honeybees may feel pain, and if they do, they are no different in the ways that matter from the pain felt by cows, chickens, pigs, or fish. We may not yet know for certain whether bees feel pain, but given this uncertainty, we have a moral responsibility to behave as though they might.

Moreover, the negative consequences of industrial honey production extend far beyond the bees themselves. The honey industry also exacerbates an existing problem, a rather catastrophic one that has the potential to wreak havoc not only on bees, but on humanity itself.