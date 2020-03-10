The 10 most innovative logistics companies of 2020

As companies’ supply chains and customer bases grow increasingly global, some of the best logistical solutions are being pioneered by nontraditional players. Attabotics’ robotic systems allows warehouses to move closer to the communities they serve; Target is using its massive retail footprint to solve for last-mile delivery; and Olam International’s AtSource platform is bringing unprecedented transparency to the agricultural supply chain. Here are the companies leveraging logistics to transform industries.

For saving thousands of square feet in warehouse space

Inspired by the framework of ant colonies, this automation company transforms the rows and aisles of a typical warehouse into a single, vertical storage structure that’s modular and scalable—and it uses robots to store and retrieve items for box packers. It estimates that it’s reduced warehouse space by 85% for companies in beauty and luxury goods, food, beverage, medical supplies, and more.

For making compostable, recycled packaging solutions for everything from TVs to frozen dinners

By engineering containers out of biodegradable molded fibers that can outperform plastics, this company is helping major businesses such as ConAgra and Tyson eliminate packaging that contains harmful “forever chemicals.”

