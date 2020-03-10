The 10 most innovative live events companies of 2020

The global live events market cracked $1 trillion in 2018 and is projected to reach $2.3 trillion by 2026. These 10 companies are inventing new thrills, while making events both more accessible and more sustainable.

For translating its bonkers, art-centric experience into a three-minute amusement park ride

Since its inception in 2008, Meow Wolf has always created art experiences that immerse visitors in fantastic worlds, encouraging exploration of the unknown. In April 2019, the company opened Kaleidoscape, a thrilling art-driven amusement park ride at Denver’s Elitch Gardens Theme and Water Park. The ride is averaging 3,000 riders a day and season-pass sales at Elitch Gardens are up 10%. The company’s staff has grown from 125 to 500 in two years. Half the staff is female, and 19 of the company’s 35 top positions are held by women.

2. r.Cup

For displacing hundreds of thousands of disposable cups at concerts

In an effort to cut back on the 4 billion single-use plastic cups used at live events around the world each year, r.Cup worked with social impact consultancy Effective partners to create a reusable, fully recyclable plastic cup that is branded by the live event attraction. Fans pay a $3 deposit and can keep the cup, which features original art for the event, or return it after use for a deposit refund. r.Cup has worked with many of music’s biggest acts (U2, Dave Matthews, Radiohead) and displaced the use of 500,000 single-use cups in its first year of activation. In 2019, r.Cup began “residency” pilot programs at the First Avenue venue in Minneapolis and the Amp in St. Augustine, Florida, and through 70 events has displaced more than 200,000 single-use cups at those venues.

3. Secret Cinema

For transforming popular films into increasingly grand theatrical events

In the years since it launched in London, Secret Cinema has done 46 productions, transforming popular films into theatrical experiences that engage and involve the audience. Last year, the company launched Casino Royale, its biggest production yet, re-creating parts of Madagascar, Venice, Miami, Montenegro, MI6, and the Casino Royale in an 80,000-square-foot empty warehouse shell. The company has nearly doubled attendance from 65,000 in 2018 to 117,000 in 2019.