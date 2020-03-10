The 10 most innovative food companies of 2020

Whether combating waste or developing sustainable alternatives to meats, these innovators are building momentum with consumers and business customers such as Burger King and Starbucks.

For marbling its fast-food distribution—and its profits

When Beyond Meat debuted on the Nasdaq in early May, the stock quickly soared. By the end of its first day of trading, the price more than doubled—closing at $65.75 after being set at $25. That made it the biggest IPO pop for a company with a market cap larger than $200 million that Wall Street had seen since 2000.

For stationing outposts everywhere its customers work to mass deliver fresh salads

On top of introducing a five-month parental leave policy and helping to reinvent school lunches, Sweetgreen launched Outpost, offering a custom kiosk in corporate offices where workers can receive their deliveries. The company aims to have more than 3,000 Outpost locations by the end of the year.

