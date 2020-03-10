The 10 most innovative enterprise companies of 2020

Here are this year’s breakthrough ideas in the enterprise category of Most Innovative Companies.

For bringing its drag-and-drop slideshow tools to the corporate world, empowering anyone to get creative while still coloring within the lines

This female-led tech giant made some giant strides in 2019 to bring its suite of enterprise design tools to more companies around the world, rolling out innovations such as new tech for restricted editing and approval workflow while keeping it all relatively simple with drag-and-drop tools.

2. MongoDB

For enabling developers’ data-intensive web and mobile apps

A giant in the world of data, MongoDB added some cool innovations last year—including Atlas full-text search and more advanced offline analytics capabilities—and expanded its ambitious upskilling and diversity initiatives.

3. Unbabel

For combining the speed of machine translation with the authenticity of a native speaker, to the tune of 1 million customer service messages a month

This machine-powered language translation platform introduced some major advances in 2019, winning several awards for the quality of its machine translation and helping its clients improve the quality of their customer support around the world. Among its most recent initiatives, it partnered with the European Space Agency on an AI moonshot challenge to focus on waste management and sustainability.