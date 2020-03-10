The 10 most innovative energy companies of 2020

Showing great promise in moving us toward a more sustainable world, these energy breakthroughs are attracting investment from major companies (Goldman Sachs and the NFL) and celebrities (Leo DiCaprio).

1. MagniX

For engineering an electric plane that can fly up to 100 miles

Electric flight could help reduce the carbon emissions of the air travel industry, which contributes more than 2% of the annual global total. MagniX is building the engines that power those flights. It’s 750-horsepower, all-electric motor is designed for ‘Middle-Mile’ aircraft traveling distances of 100 miles or less, one of the fastest growing flight legs, and the company just signed a landmark deal with Pacific Northwest airline Harbour Air.

2. GE Renewable Energy

For manufacturing the world’s most powerful offshore wind turbine

This year, the company installed the first of its largest current onshore turbines, the 5MW Cypress platform, which is producing power in the Netherlands (three more are coming online in Germany shortly). It’s also begun manufacturing the Haliade-X 12MW, which will be the world’s most powerful—and largest—offshore wind turbine when completed.

3. Green Mountain Power

For helping Vermont homeowners buy batteries

The Vermont utility is pushing hard to create a more distributed energy grid in the state by offering incentives to its customers to buy batteries, helping its customers add more than 1,000 new home energy storage systems last year. Using its battery network and utility to scale the batteries already installed, Green Mountain Power was able to drastically reduce energy costs during a summer heatwave, taking the equivalent of 8,000 homes off the grid.