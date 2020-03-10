The world’s most innovative companies in design: 2020

The design companies that caught our eye this year showed a willingness to grapple with some of the most complex problems of our time, from waste to cryptocurrency. Others made the list for simple, but indispensable, design solutions, including ergonomic keyboards, lightning-fast running shoes, and phone booths that make noisy open offices just a little more tolerable.

1. Nike

For vaporizing endurance running with shoes that reset the sport

Nike set the sports world ablaze when runners wearing versions of its Vaporfly shoes shattered marathon records. The shoes, which have carbon fiber plates and advanced foam that let runners rebound as much as 4% of their energy, were so fast, they were nearly banned from global competition. Now, Nike is capitalizing on the technology and is releasing different versions for marathon runners, everyday runners, and basketball players.

2. Webflow

For marching no-code web design into e-commerce

This tool, which makes it possible to build apps and sites without any coding experience, has been around for a few years, but 2019 was a breakout: The company announced a $72 million Series A round in August, and a new milestone of 45,000 users.

3. Starbucks

For expressing its essence in its flagship Roastery stores and brand overhaul

Not only did the coffee giant remake its brand—no small undertaking, for a company that has 31,000 stores—it also opened up its biggest store ever. The Chicago outpost serves as an example of Starbucks’s new experience-focused “roastery” strategy.