These are the most innovative biotechnology companies of 2020

In an election year where healthcare (and particularly the greed of Big Pharma) is constantly being discussed, Fast Company‘s most innovative biotechnology companies reflect the push in pharmaceuticals to not just find lucrative cures, but focus on desperately needed, less-profitable solutions. From Merck’s rapidly developed Ebola vaccine to Vertex’s life-changing treatment for cystic fibrosis (a rare but deadly genetic disease that affects some 30,000 Americans) to Sage Therapeutics’ push into a new class of mood disorder drugs, these honorees highlight science’s ability to solve issues for even the most complex and niche disorders, diseases, and conditions, when companies are willing to invest in them.

For deploying an FDA-approved Ebola vaccine in Congo

During a 2014 outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus, drug giant Merck set out to find a better solution than “more gloves and bleach.” The company licensed a vaccine for the virus from New Link Genetics and set to work rapidly developing, manufacturing, and deploying it, sending more than 250,000 doses to Congo to combat the most recent outbreak. There, it proved to reduce mortality among exposed patients by at least 88%. The vaccine received FDA approval in December.

For developing a treatment for postpartum depression

Sage Therapeutics’ first FDA-approved drug is Zulresso, a treatment for postpartum depression (PPD) and the first-ever treatment specifically for the disorder. The 60-hour IV infusion alleviates symptoms almost immediately, and represents a new class of drugs Sage hopes to bring to market. The company’s research and trials focus on targeting neuroreceptors to help mood disorders (rather than traditional neurotransmitters). An oral medication for major depressive disorder won breakthrough designation from the FDA in 2018, and is currently in trials.

