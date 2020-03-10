advertisement
advertisement

The world’s most innovative beauty companies of 2020

This year’s honorees include L’Oréal, Sephora, and Beautycounter.

The world’s most innovative beauty companies of 2020
By Fast Company3 minute Read
THE WORLD’S 50 MOST INNOVATIVE COMPANIES
Beauty

As the world becomes increasingly conscientious of climate change and environmental issues, the beauty industry has had to reckon with its reliance on single-use plastics, synthetic chemicals, and environmentally-taxing ingredients. That’s why this year’s Most Innovative Beauty companies highlight work from behemoths like Unilever and Target, both of which are enacting top-down efforts to clean up their beauty and personal care lines, as well as ethical beauty advocate Beautycounter. Meanwhile, newcomer Bravo Sierra brought the clean beauty mindset to a totally new constituency: The U.S. military.

advertisement
advertisement

1. Beautycounter

For pushing its mission of transparency beyond nontoxic ingredients, into mitigating the human toll of the supply chain, starting with mica

While developing beauty products that are free of 1,500 questionable chemicals and advocating for better government regulations on personal care products, Beautycounter has also been working to make its clean ingredients more ethical. In 2019, the company released a documentary about mica, an ingredient that makes beauty products shimmer, and partnered with companies and organizations to ensure its mining for the ingredient was free of child labor and totally traceable.

2. Target

For cleaning up nearly 4,000 products in the personal-care aisle

The big box chain took an aggressive approach to clean beauty in 2020, with now nearly 4,000 products that qualify for “Target Clean” in the beauty and personal care aisles. It’s also heavily investing in natural, sustainable, or otherwise eco-friendly skincare and makeup brands, as well as launching body positivity campaigns.

3. L’Oréal

For investing in inclusion, from Made for All by Maybelline to a nail polish collab with Jonathan Van Ness

In 2020, the French conglomerate further invested in its accelerator program (focused on digital beauty startups). It added far more diversity and inclusion across brands, including the newly launched sub-brand Made For All by Maybelline (which is tested on 50 different skin tones) and the Essie Pride activation that saw Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness front a nail campaign (the first time a man represented a nail brand). It furthered its strategic positioning with acquisitions such as Modiface, a virtual try-on experience for makeup. L’Oréal also launched Color&Co, a direct-to-consumer brand for at-home hair coloring.

advertisement

4. Unilever

For testing chewable toothpaste tablets, packageless shampoo bars, and refillable cosmetics

In an industry notorious for its throwaway packaging and applicators, Unilever is overhauling its bath and beauty products to be more green. In 2019 it launched pilots including chewable toothpaste tablets, package-less shampoo bars, and refillable cosmetics, and offering staples like shampoo and deodorant through Loop.

5. Vital Proteins

For making collagen intake a lifestyle

By marketing collagen as a way of life, this company revolutionized supplements for a new generation. It single-handedly launched the ingestible beauty boom, and its savvy social media campaigns and new product expansions continue to draw new demographics.

6. Sephora

For embracing experiences

The beauty behemoth is moving toward more experiential beauty offerings, as evidenced by Sephoria, it’s take on the beauty festival genre, which saw 4,500 attendees. The retailer also hosted more in-store events, launched its own clean skincare line, and devoted an entire section to CBD.

advertisement

7. Flamingo

For rebranding female body grooming

In the battle of the women’s shaving companies, Flamingo out-innovated competitors this year by reversing its direct-to-consumer roots and forming a partnership with Target. Consumers can now (often impulse) purchase products in-store, then transition to at-home delivery once they’re hooked on the products (or vice versa).

8. Mindbody

For perfecting spa and salon appointments

In 2019 Mindbody acquired Bowtie, an artificially intelligent receptionist already used by hundreds of salons (and apps like ClassPass). With a digital receptionist, companies never need to worry about missing a call for an appointment; for phone call-averse millennials, it also enables appointment request by text.

9. RevAir

For flipping the hair dryer on its head

This novel “reverse” hair dryer ($400) looks like a shop vac, and indeed it sucks water out of hair. It also straightens it—all in about 15 minutes, without exposing the hair to prolonged heat, which can damage it.

advertisement

10. Bravo Sierra

For taking basics to boot camp with this line developed and tested by the military

The very first military-native performance wellness company, Bravo Sierra sells an entire line of”military tough” cleansers, moisturizers, lip balm, deodorant—all crafted with clean ingredients. It was developed with the military and then further tested on thousands of active military members in the Navy SEALs, Army, and Marines. The DTC brand is available for purchase online and on 144 military bases.

Read more about Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies:

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life