The world’s most innovative beauty companies of 2020

As the world becomes increasingly conscientious of climate change and environmental issues, the beauty industry has had to reckon with its reliance on single-use plastics, synthetic chemicals, and environmentally-taxing ingredients. That’s why this year’s Most Innovative Beauty companies highlight work from behemoths like Unilever and Target, both of which are enacting top-down efforts to clean up their beauty and personal care lines, as well as ethical beauty advocate Beautycounter. Meanwhile, newcomer Bravo Sierra brought the clean beauty mindset to a totally new constituency: The U.S. military.

1. Beautycounter

For pushing its mission of transparency beyond nontoxic ingredients, into mitigating the human toll of the supply chain, starting with mica

While developing beauty products that are free of 1,500 questionable chemicals and advocating for better government regulations on personal care products, Beautycounter has also been working to make its clean ingredients more ethical. In 2019, the company released a documentary about mica, an ingredient that makes beauty products shimmer, and partnered with companies and organizations to ensure its mining for the ingredient was free of child labor and totally traceable.

2. Target

For cleaning up nearly 4,000 products in the personal-care aisle

The big box chain took an aggressive approach to clean beauty in 2020, with now nearly 4,000 products that qualify for “Target Clean” in the beauty and personal care aisles. It’s also heavily investing in natural, sustainable, or otherwise eco-friendly skincare and makeup brands, as well as launching body positivity campaigns.

3. L’Oréal

For investing in inclusion, from Made for All by Maybelline to a nail polish collab with Jonathan Van Ness

In 2020, the French conglomerate further invested in its accelerator program (focused on digital beauty startups). It added far more diversity and inclusion across brands, including the newly launched sub-brand Made For All by Maybelline (which is tested on 50 different skin tones) and the Essie Pride activation that saw Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness front a nail campaign (the first time a man represented a nail brand). It furthered its strategic positioning with acquisitions such as Modiface, a virtual try-on experience for makeup. L’Oréal also launched Color&Co, a direct-to-consumer brand for at-home hair coloring.