MoviePass just accidentally doxed 12,000 former subscribers in its bankruptcy filing

In a Tuesday bankruptcy filing, the once-trendy cinema subscription service MoviePass listed more than 12,000 subscribers who are owed money by the company, which CNN reports is expected to enter into litigation. The service, which allowed subscribers to pay a fixed monthly fee to see movies at theaters, with exact terms changing over the course of its operation, shut down in September after numerous reports that it was effectively buying movie tickets and giving them to subscribers at a loss.

In what may be an unwelcome development for some of those subscribers, who appear generally to be owed amounts in the tens of dollars or just more than $100, their email addresses were included in a document included in the public court filing. One spreadsheet-like document in the filing includes 238 pages of essentially nothing but subscriber names and email addresses, while a second document lists what each subscriber is owed. Other information, such as physical addresses and phone numbers, isn’t included.

“The Debtor was only provided with E-mail contact information for the Subscribers listed on this schedule,” according to the filing. “No other contact information was provided by the subscribers.”

MoviePass’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to an inquiry from Fast Company.

It’s not unusual for bankruptcy filings to include contact information for a company’s creditors, but it’s likely that many MoviePass subscribers didn’t realize that the service’s demise would result in their email addresses being made available in a public document.