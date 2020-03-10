The world’s most innovative companies of 2020 in architecture

Certain stalwarts caught our attention for their thoughtful approaches to reducing architecture’s impact on the environment. The building and construction industry generates an estimated 39% of all carbon emissions worldwide. We were also impressed by the architects behind such novel projects as natural swimming pools, large timber buildings, and heat-regulating software.

1. Studio Gang Architects

For building with cities, not for them

Gang’s influence on community-based design tends to be overlooked and underappreciated. The studio did notable work this year on an architectural level—think Solar Carve, the Memphis Riverfront, California College of the Arts—but it is also behind pioneering projects involving civic engagement and the future of cities, such as Tom Lee Park, a public park in Memphis, Tenn., and a carbon-neutral county government building in Redwood City, Calif.

2. Snøhetta

For pioneering carbon-negative buildings that generate more energy than they consume

Snohetta is an example of a high-end, high-profile architecture firm taking the lead on climate change. The studio invented a term, Powerhouse, to describe its “carbon negative” buildings that generate more energy than they will consume during their lifetime, and just pledged to make all of its work negative in 20 years. Other major clients they’ve worked with in 2019 include Ford, Under, and Sidewalk Labs.

3. Olson Kundig

For redesigning the cemetery

The firm’s focus on end-of-life care alone is enough to win it a spot on this year’s list: the company recently revealed plans for the first human composting facility in the world, with a projected completion date of 2021 in its home city of Seattle. Other notable 2019 projects include Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture; Center for Wooden Boats; and Leach Botanical Garden.