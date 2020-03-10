The 10 most innovative advertising companies of 2020

Our annual honoring of the agencies producing the best work features a balance between showcases for where advertising actually makes a difference to work that’s just entertaining as hell.

1. Wieden+Kennedy

For sending Bud Light to Westeros and dreaming further for Nike at the Women’s World Cup

The award-winning, Portland, Oregon-based independent agency flexed its creative muscle in 2019 with both U.S. offices (Portland and New York) making work that tapped into culture. First, the New York office collaborated with Droga5 to bring Bud Light to the punishing Game of Thrones’ world of Westeros during the Super Bowl, and it won national creative duties for McDonald’s. Portland continued its epic run with Nike, creating “Dream Crazier,” a worthy follow-up to 2018’s Colin Kaepernick ad, as well as a paean to female empowerment in sport with “Dream Further” for the Women’s World Cup.

2. McCann Worldgroup

For changing the game for overlooked communities<

A massive global agency network, McCann had innovative work pop around the world over the past year. The March for Our Lives' "Generation Lockdown" PSA had a young girl instructing adults on how they would survive an active shooter event. Microsoft's "Changing the Game" campaign provided a fun, emotional story around the gaming platform's adaptive controller for gamers with disabilities. In June 2019, it launched Mastercard's True Name card that allows LGBTQ+ cardholders to have their preferred name on their debit, credit, or prepaid card. In the UK, the agency focused on ageism with an entire issue of British Vogue dubbed the “Non-Issue.” And McCann Tel Aviv made ThisAbles for Ikea, a line of Ikea 3D-printable products that make it easier for disabled people to use the retailer’s furniture. “For us, all great creative ideas have to demonstrate how the brand can play a meaningful role in people’s lives,” says Rob Reilly, global creative chairman, McCann Worldgroup. “Broadening accessibility and acceptance is part of that. But it has to fit naturally and effectively reflect what the brand’s sense of purpose really stands for.”

3. BBDO New York

For partnering with Monica Lewinsky to tackle toxic online behavior and cyberbullying

In October 2019, the agency launched its third PSA collaboration with Monica Lewinsky on the epidemic of public shaming online and its effects on young people and culture. “The Epidemic” is a harrowing, emotional journey of one teen girl that also manages to use viewers’ phone numbers to mimic the experience IRL. Merriam-Webster defines “epidemic” as an outbreak of disease that spreads quickly and affects many individuals at the same time. The growth of online harassment among young people certainly qualifies, and here BBDO found a way to frighteningly portray a worst-case scenario.