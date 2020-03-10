advertisement
advertisement

How Vimeo has armed 1.2 million paying subscribers for the digital video boom

Vimeo has transformed itself into a successful content creator for others.

How Vimeo has armed 1.2 million paying subscribers for the digital video boom
[Illustration: Bratislav Milenkovic]
By KC Ifeanyi1 minute Read
THE WORLD’S 50 MOST INNOVATIVE COMPANIES
23 Vimeo

Once a YouTube also-ran, Vimeo is now a content-creation facilitator that distributes videos on the web, social media (Facebook, Twitter, and Linked­In), connected TVs (Apple TV, Roku), and—yes—even YouTube. “Your audience is everywhere,” says CEO Anjali Sud, “so your video content should be everywhere.” In 2019, Vimeo launched Showcase, a $20-a-month tool helping users create customized video-viewing experiences, and Vimeo Enterprise, with analytics, live-streaming, and marketing functions. Vimeo has more than 1.2 million paying subscribers and surpassed $50 million in quarterly revenue in the third quarter of 2019.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

KC covers entertainment and pop culture for Fast Company. Previously, KC was part of the Emmy Award-winning team at "Good Morning America," where he was the social media producer.

More

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life