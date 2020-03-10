How Vimeo has armed 1.2 million paying subscribers for the digital video boom

Once a YouTube also-ran, Vimeo is now a content-creation facilitator that distributes videos on the web, social media (Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn), connected TVs (Apple TV, Roku), and—yes—even YouTube. “Your audience is everywhere,” says CEO Anjali Sud, “so your video content should be everywhere.” In 2019, Vimeo launched Showcase, a $20-a-month tool helping users create customized video-viewing experiences, and Vimeo Enterprise, with analytics, live-streaming, and marketing functions. Vimeo has more than 1.2 million paying subscribers and surpassed $50 million in quarterly revenue in the third quarter of 2019.
A version of this article appeared in the March/April 2020 issue of Fast Company magazine.