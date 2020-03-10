How Vimeo has armed 1.2 million paying subscribers for the digital video boom

Once a YouTube also-ran, Vimeo is now a content-creation facilitator that distributes videos on the web, social media (Facebook, Twitter, and Linked­In), connected TVs (Apple TV, Roku), and—yes—even YouTube. “Your audience is everywhere,” says CEO Anjali Sud, “so your video content should be everywhere.” In 2019, Vimeo launched Showcase, a $20-a-month tool helping users create customized video-viewing experiences, and Vimeo Enterprise, with analytics, live-streaming, and marketing functions. Vimeo has more than 1.2 million paying subscribers and surpassed $50 million in quarterly revenue in the third quarter of 2019.