Just like that, Spotify is now a podcasting powerhouse

The company is utlizling its legendary data analytics to address podcasting’s biggest challenges.

[Illustration: Bratislav Milenkovic]
By Jeff Beer1 minute Read
With the acquisitions of Gimlet Media (producer of Homecoming), Anchor (a popular creation app), Parcast (scripted-entertainment podcast studio), and The Ringer (Bill Simmons’s website), Spotify is turning its data analytics prowess toward podcasting. “We’re bringing more discovery-focused offerings to help artists find new fans,” says chief content officer Dawn Ostroff. The new Your Daily Drive playlist offers listeners a personalized mix of music, news, and podcasts. Spotify is introducing microcasts and in January launched a tool that inserts ads based on a listener’s gender, age, and device type.

