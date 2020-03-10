How Roblox proved that virtual goods are a $100 million business

Every month, over 100 million global active users spend more than 1 billion hours on Roblox, an online gaming platform where users can play games such as Jailbreak and MeepCity, and develop their own. For cofounder and CEO David Baszucki, it’s all about “allowing the content to take center stage.” This past year, the company introduced tools for its 2 million-plus developers, such as a translation feature that lets them publish game titles in multiple languages and an upgrade that allows up to 800 people per server to play simultaneously. Creators, who earned some $100 million in revenue in 2019 (up from $70 million the year before), make money selling virtual goods and other in-game upgrades. “We’re the toolmakers,” Baszucki says. “Our developers are the real creative geniuses.”