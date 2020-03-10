At last, you can become a shareholder in a Birkin bag or a Lamborghini

Crafted from individually selected Nile crocodile scales in cream and gray, Hermès’s Himalaya Birkin is one of the world’s rarest handbags, fetching more than $100,000 at auction. Rally cofounder and CEO Chris Bruno wants you to own one—in part. Rally, which launched in 2017, acquires high-end collectibles—Birkins, Porsche convertibles, Rolex watches, even first-edition Harry Potter novels—and allows people to buy and sell shares in them via an app, as if the items were public stocks. Investors—including Rally, which invests up to 10% in each collectible—can make money by selling their shares as an item gains in value, or if the treasure is eventually sold for a profit. (Rally registers each item as a security.) The app’s average investor—there are currently 10,000 total—is 28 years old and owns shares in four different Rally-managed assets. The company has held offerings for nearly 75 items and sold off several, including a 2000 Ford Mustang Cobra R for a 21% return. Last January, in its largest IPO to date, Rally sold 5,000 shares of a $635,000 1980 Lamborghini Countach for $127 apiece. The company, which recently opened a showroom in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood to spotlight items coming up for IPO, gives non-elite investors “the ability to have exposure to the best of the best,” says Bruno. “We took something that was available to 0.001% of the population and made it available to every investor.” Rally’s Himalaya Birkin, for example, is rumored to have been previously owned by Kim Kardashian West.