Popeyes puts its uniforms on sale—and Beyoncé fans have a spicy response

#LoveThatLookFromPopeyes, said no one ever.
But in case you’re interested, Popeyes announced, on Twitter, that it is selling clothes inspired by its uniforms. The color scheme—orange and burgundy—and styles look suspiciously like Beyoncé’s Ivy Park x Adidas release. We all know that Beyoncé invented style—and orange and burgundy.
Do not debate this.
Food businesses doing branded fashion isn’t new. KFC had a line at one point, Pepsi and Cheetos respectively teamed up with Forever 21 for apparel, and the latter even presented at NYFW last fall.
So why not Popeyes?
The timing of the rollout and coincidental resemblance in clothing and model poses are obviously cheeky marketing wizardry at play, and even more amusing is that Beyoncé actually has a lifetime supply card to Popeyes.
However, all jokes aside, reps at Popeyes want to clarify that this is literally just its uniforms that it’s now selling and not a new collection or line. They also confirm that they are selling the uniforms in response to all of the hype on social media from fans calling out the comparisons between their uniforms and the recent Ivy Park launch.
In other words, brands have jokes too. That’s what social media is for!
Naturally, the Digital Republic of Twitter had some thoughts, and they were hilarious:
Not Popeyes tryna say Beyoncé stole their look ???????????????????????? https://t.co/17x4hqriWP
— RAVEN ELYSE (@RavenElyseTV) January 29, 2020
Also. I hope we never stop talking about Popeyes Marketing team.
THIS IS AMAZING. They did their own version of Ivy Park merch. https://t.co/7WAsJOLeOu pic.twitter.com/akGn6Mjo3j
— Astasia Williams (@AstasiaWill) January 29, 2020
How many of y’all gonna do Popeyes role play in the bedroom?
“Whut you mean y’all out of spicy?”
“I said we was out of spicy CHICKEN, I never said we was out of MEAT…”
*porn music starts as flour covered apron falls to the ground* https://t.co/WdhaaCaNmo
— Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) January 29, 2020
Tbh, this is genius. Beyoncé has a lifetime membership to Popeyes. So it’s on brand – but the cease & desist is otw ???? https://t.co/YeiJLdzKJ8
— Jo (@jessiexjo) January 29, 2020
Brava to this marketing genius. If anyone knows who is responsible for this, please let me know. https://t.co/71WOLnYQAk
— Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) January 29, 2020
*At Popeyes*
????“ORDER 283”
Me: pic.twitter.com/mFYteQeoM6
— Stream KAREEM on All Streaming Services (@KareemDant) January 28, 2020
Bey practicing handing Popeyes that cease and desist ???? pic.twitter.com/Yd2Nl3X48C
— Nikki K. (@unshrinkNIK) January 29, 2020
Popeye’s Marketing team: What if we sell a line of clothing?
Higher ups: of…Popeyes clothing?
PMT: Yes.
Higher ups: why would anyone want to wear that?
PMT: *Looks at Ivy Park* …trust us.
I’m thinking that’s how it went ????
— Reagan Gomez (@ReaganGomez) January 29, 2020
Me buying a Popeyes uniform so I can go undercover and make my own food pic.twitter.com/8IjOyOl9F7
— ???? (@Kofie) January 29, 2020
LMAOOOOOO NOT POPEYES SELLING KNOCK OFF IVY PARK https://t.co/kD96RYk1Vw
— AbbyJasmine (@abbn0rmal_) January 29, 2020
let popeyes coach Virginia Tech https://t.co/9dV5C70fcl
— Amanda Mull (@amandamull) January 29, 2020
no shade
i'd wear some of this stuff.
— Xavier D'Leau (@XavierDLeau) January 29, 2020