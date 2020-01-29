Popeyes puts its uniforms on sale—and Beyoncé fans have a spicy response

But in case you’re interested, Popeyes announced, on Twitter , that it is selling clothes inspired by its uniforms. The color scheme—orange and burgundy—and styles look suspiciously like Beyoncé’s Ivy Park x Adidas release. We all know that Beyoncé invented style—and orange and burgundy.

Do not debate this.

Food businesses doing branded fashion isn’t new. KFC had a line at one point, Pepsi and Cheetos respectively teamed up with Forever 21 for apparel, and the latter even presented at NYFW last fall.

So why not Popeyes?

The timing of the rollout and coincidental resemblance in clothing and model poses are obviously cheeky marketing wizardry at play, and even more amusing is that Beyoncé actually has a lifetime supply card to Popeyes.

However, all jokes aside, reps at Popeyes want to clarify that this is literally just its uniforms that it’s now selling and not a new collection or line. They also confirm that they are selling the uniforms in response to all of the hype on social media from fans calling out the comparisons between their uniforms and the recent Ivy Park launch.