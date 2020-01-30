Mentoring is worth your time. Here’s how you can be great at it.

Your schedule is full. You’re running around frantically, and you can’t find time to do it all. But there’s one more thing you can add to your plate to feel more fulfilled and more effective: mentoring.

It may seem counter-intuitive, but being a mentor can add to your sense of capacity. Why? Because we tend to perceive that we have more time when we’re making meaningful contributions. Mentoring pays dividends in this and many ways. But how do you do it well and make it matter most for you and others? The answers may surprise you.

Mentoring comes in many different forms

First, it’s crucial to know that mentoring comes in many varieties. As London Business School professor Herminia Ibarra wrote in Harvard Business Review, a connector or strategizer offers advice, coaching or suggestions for getting ahead in a more private relationship. A sponsor or advocate makes introductions and goes to bat for those they coach in more public forums.

Any of these relationships are suitable for the mentee. It’s also beneficial for the mentor because of the connection, belonging and meaning that the relationship inspires. Of course, there are significant differences between great mentors and those that are merely average. Here are some tips on how you can be an effective mentor.

1. Mentor in groups

Most of us think of a mentoring relationship as a one-to-one experience, but mentoring can work well in small group settings. Having one mentor meet with two or three mentees is especially helpful when relationships are new—a group setting removes the pressure to have long-form meaningful conversations from the start. The small group dynamic can keep the conversation flowing and offer multiple perspectives, which is useful for everyone’s learning.

Just one caveat—as much as possible, be sure that a small group mentoring opportunity doesn’t include people who are in the same department or similar roles. If people have a distance across an organization (or are from different organizations altogether), they’re less likely to be competitive (and more likely to be collaborative) toward each other.

2. Mentor for set periods of time

Often, mentoring relationships don’t have set endpoints. A better approach is to establish a timeframe of perhaps 6 to 12 months. Having a set time period removes the pressure to continue the relationship beyond the point when it serves both people. At the end of a pre-determined period, check in and decide—in a formal way— whether you’d like the relationship to continue or not. There is no shame in finishing a mentor relationship. When you have multiple mentors and protégées, you can create continued learning experiences on all sides.