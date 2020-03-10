This innovative telemedicine network wants companies to think beyond maternity leave

Maven Clinic, a telemedicine network focused on women’s health that is offered as an employee benefit at organizations including L’Oréal, BuzzFeed, and Snap (No. 1), more than tripled the number of companies it serves in 2019. Maven connects workers with ob-gyns, nutritionists, lactation consultants, and other specialists via video chat or messaging for a fraction of the cost of an in-person visit. It was founded on the idea that access to better care before, during, and after pregnancies benefits employers as much as patients (by requiring fewer sick days and, ultimately, keeping parents in jobs). “Millennials are overtaking the workforce, and they have different expectations of what their employer does for them,” says founder and CEO Kate Ryder. In addition to coordinating pregnancy care and services that help women get back to work, Maven also provides fertility benefits such as egg freezing, IVF, genetic counseling, and—as of January 2020—an app to assist patients in managing payment and reimbursement for these services.